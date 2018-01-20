Fight anti-corruption war with courage, NSA tells EFCC cadets – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Fight anti-corruption war with courage, NSA tells EFCC cadets
The National Security Adviser, Gen. Mohammed Babagana Monguno (rtd), yesterday asked the newly- graduated cadets of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to fight the war against corruption with courage. He also said the EFCC has made …
