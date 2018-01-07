Final-Year Student, 10 Others Killed By Herdsmen In Fresh Benue Attacks

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed on Saturday that 10 people have again been killed in a fresh attack by the Fulani herdsmen in the troubled Logo Local Government Area of the State.

Speaking through its spokesman, ASP Moses Yamu, in a statement, said that a report was received from the area at about 7.30am on Saturday that suspected herdsmen entered Tse Akombo village in Mbamiage district ward and killed 10 persons.

It is understood that the armed nomads attacked the agrarian community in the early hours of Saturday and hacked the deceased to death in their homes.

The fresh attack is coming barely six days after the herdsmen attacked five communities in Guma and Logo local government areas of the state and killed over 50 persons.

In a similar tragedy, it was reported that a final-year student, Peter Aboh, was one of the victims of the Fulani herdsmen attacks in Benue State, on Friday and Saturday.

A certain Chukwudi Iwuchukwu posted an obituary on Facebook with two photographs: one with the young man’s image and the caption ‘Rest well – Ogbu Aboh Peter (Uncle P): 1990-2017’ and another showing a white coffin with women who appeared as mourners, standing close by.

In the post, Iwuchukwu said, “Peter Aboh was a final-year student of Microbiology at the Federal University, Lafia in Nasarawa State. He was due to graduate in eight months, before Fulani herdsmen gruesomely murdered him in his home in Utonkon in Ado LGA (Benue).”

Meanwhile, the State Governor, who is aware of the incident, has called for more deployment of security personnel in the state.

