Firm boosts graduate employability, launches platform for skills-based linkage



A Nigerian start-up, The Perfect PA, has launched a platform to recruit and train a pool of graduates on employability skills and link them to high-end business executives, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) through a Personal Assistant Management Platform.

Executive Director, Strategy, The Perfect PA, Gbolahan Ore, in an interaction with journalists in Lagos, said that the platform is envisaged to boost skills set of graduates and prime them for job employment that require deployment of efficient task tracking and management systems to boost productivity.

The Perfect PA provides busy business executives with virtual, real-time, flexible and physical administrative services and deploys a platform for handling tasks and other essential functions with a well-trained team. The firm screens, trains and provides personal assistants to busy professionals and small businesses.

Ore stressed that the platform will revolutionize the business space for upward mobile professionals and help them keep track of tasks without having to worry about sorting the administrative hurdles of solely hiring a PA.

He said The Perfect PA helps clients to sort and engage Personal Assistants that do not just provide top-of-the-line administrative services but are well trained to meet the client’s needs, drawing from a pool of expertise provided by the agency.

“The Perfect PA,” according to him, “comprises of exceptionally well-qualified, trained and skilled personal assistants who aim to make your day- to- day activities a lot smoother.”

