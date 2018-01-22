FIRS generates N4.03tn from tax in 2017 – Fowler – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
FIRS generates N4.03tn from tax in 2017 – Fowler
The Punch
The Federal Inland Revenue Service said it collected a total of N4.03tn in the 2017 fiscal period. The collection of N4.03tn according to a statement issued by the agency represents 82.38 per cent of government target of N4.89tn for the year. The …
