 FIRS generates N4.03tn from tax in 2017 – Fowler – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FIRS generates N4.03tn from tax in 2017 – Fowler – The Punch

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

FIRS generates N4.03tn from tax in 2017 – Fowler
The Punch
The Federal Inland Revenue Service said it collected a total of N4.03tn in the 2017 fiscal period. The collection of N4.03tn according to a statement issued by the agency represents 82.38 per cent of government target of N4.89tn for the year. The
FIRS generates N4trn revenue in 2017BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)
Nigeria's tax agency reports 20% increase in collection in 2017 to N4trnBusinessAMLive (press release) (blog)
FIRS nets N4.03tr in 2017The Nation Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.