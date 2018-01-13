 First Photo of El-Zakzaky Since His Arrest and Detention For More Than Two Years Ago | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

First Photo of El-Zakzaky Since His Arrest and Detention For More Than Two Years Ago

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Politics, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has made his first public appearance in over two years following rumours of his death according to a report by Channels Television. According to the report, El-Zakzaky who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), told journalists on Saturday in […]

The post First Photo of El-Zakzaky Since His Arrest and Detention For More Than Two Years Ago appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.