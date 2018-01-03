Five African Player of the Year facts

Five African Player of the Year facts ahead of 2017 award ceremony in Ghana Thursday:

— Ivory Coast and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure holds the record for consecutive victories with four from 2011.

— Cameroon have been the most successful nation with 11 first places, including four for legendary striker Samuel Eto’o.

— Former Chelsea and Ghana midfielder Michael Essien made the top three five consecutive times from 2005 without ever winning.

— Retired Cameroon star Roger Milla was the last Africa-based winner, being attached to Reunion club Saint-Denis when voted number one in 1990.

— Goalkeepers Thomas N’Kono (twice) of Cameroon and Badou Zaki of Morocco topped the poll, but no defender has been chosen Player of the Year.

