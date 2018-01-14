Boko Haram, by Alexander Thurston – Financial Times
|
Financial Times
|
Boko Haram, by Alexander Thurston
Financial Times
In the middle of an April night in 2014, more than 250 schoolgirls were taken at gunpoint from dormitories in Chibok, northeastern Nigeria. While the kidnapping shocked the world, it was only one of many murderous raids by Boko Haram, an organisation …
Writing's on the wall
Boko Haram is ready for Dialogue – Mama Boko Haram
Armed Forces Day: Atiku Hails Gallantry of Nigerian Troops
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!