Five Oil Workers Kidnapped In Niger Delta

Five employees of the oil company Sahara Energy Oil, a Nigerian energy firm, have been abducted in southern Niger Delta on Wednesday. Andrew Aniamaka the Delta State police spokeperson said they were picked up near the Ajoki community. “The police in partnership with the military are working to ensure that the victims are rescued unhurt […]

The post Five Oil Workers Kidnapped In Niger Delta appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

