Five qualities that will ensure victory for APC in 2019 revealed

Internal Democracy, Party Discipline, Observance of tradition, Respect for party leadership and Abundance of ethos and norms has been revealed as the punch lines the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will need to ensure victory come 2019 general elections.

Notable stakeholders in Nigeria’s oil producing South-South region early Friday said whoever that believes that the opposition party will make any inroads in the upcoming elections would have been ‘living in the clouds’.

While ridiculing the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the region described the PDP as a ‘party with no ‘future’ and said the 2019 general election is going to be difficult for PDP governors in the South-South zone.

Chairman of the group Chief John Harry, while also eulogizing the leadership style of the National Chairman of the APC Chief John Odigie Oyegun said he had in his reign as party chairman created and maintained a good image for the party, tolerating views different from his own and leading the party by the strength of ideas.

In his words; “Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is inducing in Mr. President, ministers, governors and others the strength and confidence necessary to plan and implement short and long term policies.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

