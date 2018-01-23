 Five things George Weah promised Liberians | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Five things George Weah promised Liberians

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Africa, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Former football star George Weah promised to tackle Liberia’s economic and social problems as he was sworn in on Monday in the first democratic transfer of power for more than 70 years. Here are five things he has pledged to do since his election: Tackle corruption Failing to tackle endemic corruption among public officials was […]

The post Five things George Weah promised Liberians appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.