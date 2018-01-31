Five women among eight killed in Kurram blast – The Nation
The Nation
Five women among eight killed in Kurram blast
The Nation
PESHAWAR – Eight people including five women and a young boy of a same family were killed while another person sustained injuries in a landmine explosion in Upper Kurram Agency on Tuesday. According to the political administration, the ill-fated family …
Six of a family martyred in Kurram roadside blast
Six Killed In Landmine Explosion In North West Pakistan
6 killed in IED blast in Kurram
