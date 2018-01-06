Flight Diverted After Passenger Spreads Faeces In Toilet
A flight from the US city of Chicago to Hong Kong was diverted to Alaska after a male passenger was found spreading his own faeces around the plane’s bathrooms. The passenger, a 22-year-old Vietnamese passport holder with US residency, was said to have vandalised the plane’s bathrooms before being noticed by aircraft crew. He was […]
