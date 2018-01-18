FMC Keffi records 3 suspected cases of Lassa fever

Dr Giyan Joshua-Ndom, the Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi, Nasarawa State, says the hospital is currently handling three cases of suspected Lassa fever. Joshua-Ndom told the Nigerian Pilot in Keffi on Thursday that the hospital had taken the patients’ blood samples for test to ascertain whether or not they had the disease. […]

