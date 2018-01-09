 FMN to float N39.9bn rights issue – New Telegraph Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FMN to float N39.9bn rights issue – New Telegraph Newspaper

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Financial Watch Newspaper

FMN to float N39.9bn rights issue
New Telegraph Newspaper
Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc is set to raise N39.9 billion by way of rights to existing shareholders, after receiving clearance of the documents from the Securities and Exchange Commission and The Nigerian Stock Exchange to proceed with Series 1 of the
Flour Mills to open application for N39.9b rights issueFinancial Watch Newspaper (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.