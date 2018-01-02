Follow Mikel’s example, leave Leicester, Okoronkwo tells Musa

Former Super Eagles defender, Isaac Okoronkwo has told Ahmed Musa to follow in John Obi Mikel’s example and leave Leicester City to get regular football chance.

Musa has been frozen out in Leicester and against the back drop of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup, Okoronkwo who ended his career in Russia, urged the Super Eagles winger to change club.

‘’Take John Obi Mikel for example. He correctly did that, he left Chelsea for China. It’s better to play there than to sit on the bench.’’

Okoronkwo added : ‘’I want to visit at least two matches out of three (at the World Cup). I hope that they will call me, as it was in the recent game in Krasnodar. By the way, I talked with the guys and, in particular, with Ahmed Musa .

‘’I tried to convince him that returning to Russia would be the right step. In Leicester he sits on the bench, completely lost the game tone.

‘’Before the World Cup, he needs a team that he knows well, and after the tournament you will be able to think about other options. Especially CSKA Moscow, they need a central striker now.’’

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Rostov defender hung up his boots four years ago but remained in Russia because he’s married to a Russian lady

