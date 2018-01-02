Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea have cooled their interest in Celtic striker Moussa Dembele and are prioritising other targets, such as Thomas Lemar and Richmond Boakye, to strengthen their attack this month.

Charlton are poised to sign forward Stephy Mavididi on loan from Arsenal.

Diego Costa says he only has good memories of his time at Chelsea, having been officially unveiled as an Atletico Madrid player.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Jose Mourinho is planning a January move for Antoine Griezmann to save Manchester United’s season, according to reports.

Pep Guardiola will weigh up a January bid for Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez once Tuesday’s clash with Watford is out of the way.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Leon Goretzka has not decided on his next move, despite claims he’s opted to join Bayern Munich in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp admits he is “gutted” after Pep Lijnders decided to leave Liverpool to become head coach of Dutch club NEC Nijmegen.

Ryan Kent is to cut his Freiburg loan short at this month and return to Melwood.

Everton are in the hunt for AC Milan’s Andre Silva, according to reports in Italy.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Sunderland academy striker Andy Nelson has joined Scottish side Falkirk on loan until the end of the season.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

Rafa Benitez is desperate to “lift” his Newcastle United squad with some new signings now the transfer window has opened.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Birmingham City striker Che Adams insists he is ‘really happy’ at St Andrew’s amid continuing speculation over his future.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are lining up a January swoop for Norwich City striker Nelson Oliveira, according to reports.

EXPRESS & STAR

Former Wolves and Aston Villa boss Paul Lambert is the odds-on favourite to take over as Sheffield Wednesday manager.

Alan Pardew has been linked with a move for Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi, according to reports.

Steve Bruce could be set to lose on-loan goalkeeper Sam Johnstone this month, with Manchester United reportedly set to recall and sell the shot-stopper to West Brom.

THE SENTINEL

Port Vale’s League Two rivals Lincoln City have joined the race to sign Ben Whitfield from Bournemouth, according to reports.

Charlie Adam insists Mark Hughes is the man to steer Stoke City away from relegation – with help from a couple of January signings.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Aiden O’Neill’s loan spell at Fleetwood Town has come to an end after Burnley exercised a recall option on the Australian midfielder.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Ahmed Musa must leave Leicester City if he wants the chance of regular first-team football, says former Nigeria international Isaac Okoronkwo.

Robert Huth is expected to step up his comeback from injury in the U23s on Wednesday night.

WEST LONDON SPORT

QPR are yet to discuss a new contract with Jack Robinson despite the defender’s excellent form this season.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Hearts defender John Souttar says he has no intention of leaving the Scottish club during the January transfer window. He has been linked with a move to Derby, who are reported to be preparing a £1m bid.

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Lee Bullen says he would like to recall striker Sam Winnall from his loan at Derby County.

Derby County have been linked with a move for Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Former Manchester United assistant boss Mike Phelan has thrown his hat into the ring for the vacant job at Nottingham Forest.

Kevin Nolan believes Notts County are in a “strong position” to sign Jorge Grant and Ryan Yates on a permanent deal should Nottingham Forest decide to sell the duo.

Alex Iacovitti has returned to Nottingham Forest after completing a loan spell at Forest Green Rovers – and says he’s delighted to be back.

Kevin Nolan has confirmed he has had enquiries for some of Notts County’s fringe players after admitting they will be available to leave the club on loan.

