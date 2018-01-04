Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester United could abandon plans to sign a left-back in the summer following Luke Shaw’s resurgence, and may instead opt to sign a central midfielder or winger.

Pep Guardiola wants Alexis Sanchez this month amid growing concerns over Manchester City’s ability to cope with a quadruple bid.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Thibaut Courtois believes Eden Hazard cannot be replaced at Chelsea and says it is vital he agrees a new contract with the club.

Tottenham would only consider selling Harry Kane to Real Madrid if he asked to leave, like Luka Modric and Gareth Bale did previously.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Everton expect Ross Barkley to leave in the January transfer window – to one of the Premier League’s “big boys”.

Brendan Galloway could be on his back to Everton after Sunderland boss Chris Coleman hinted he could cut the defender’s loan deal short.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Sunderland could offer a short-term deal to David Cotterill, but other additions are likely to hang on outgoings from the Stadium of Light.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce will most likely have to deal with loans and chairman Dr Tony Xia has told supporters to expect ‘one or two’ incomings.

EXPRESS & STAR

Zeli Ismail appears to have played his last game for Walsall after the club confirmed he has returned to Bury following his loan spell.

THE SENTINEL

Mark Hughes has met with Stoke’s board this morning and remains manager of the club for now.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Hakeeb Adelakun, linked with Hull City last month, has been offered a new deal by Scunthorpe as they try to keep hold of the highly rated winger.

Hull City and Sunderland are planning January transfer window bids for Maikel Kieftenbeld

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Blackburn Rovers are looking to secure a permanent deal for central defender Paul Downing.

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray says a decision over the future of Liam Feeney will be made in the coming days as the Rovers winger’s loan spell at Cardiff City expiring.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Bournemouth are understood to be weighing up the possibility of giving goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale some valuable experience during a loan spell.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Leicester City boss Claude Puel is to hold talks with Riyad Mahrez over his future.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal hopes it will not be too long before he is able to add to his squad.

GET WEST LONDON

Slavisa Jokanovic has said that Fulham have no plans to sell Ryan Sessegnon.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Paul Heckingbottom has refused to rule himself out of the running for the Nottingham Forest job

EVENING GAZETTE

Connor Roberts has returned to Swansea after his loan move to Boro was ended by mutual consent.

THE BOLTON NEWS

Newcastle have recalled Adam Armstrong from his loan spell at Bolton.

BLACKPOOL GAZETTE

A new striker is at the very top of Gary Bowyer’s wishlist for Blackpool’s January transfer window.

IPSWICH STAR

Peterborough director of football Barry Fry has revealed the club have had an offer accepted for Ipswich Town striker Kieffer Moore.

EVENING TIMES

Michael O’Halloran will rejoin the Rangers squad when they fly out to the United States this weekend – just four months after Pedro Caixinha declared he had no future at Ibrox.

