Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester United have switched their left-back focus from Spurs’ Danny Rose to Celtic youngster Kieran Tierney, according to reports in Scotland.

Manchester City are reportedly weighing up four possible January transfer targets, including Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez, West Brom centre-back Jonny Evans and Barcelona central defender Samuel Umtiti.

Manchester United have triggered 12-month contract extensions with Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Ashley Young and Daley Blind, according to reports.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea are trying to rush through a deal for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley.

Meanwhile, Spurs have ended their interest in Barkley as the England international nears a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Eden Hazard has dropped a hint that he is set to sign a contract extension at Chelsea, similar to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Liverpool have not approached Monaco over the transfer of midfielder Thomas Lemar, according to reports.

Barcelona’s £142m bid for Philippe Coutinho is reportedly “no longer linked to unrealistic bonus payments”.

Liverpool remain hopeful they can convince midfielder Emre Can to stay at Anfield next season, despite the German’s contract expiring this summer.

Talks are still ongoing between Everton and Chelsea regarding the sale of midfielder Ross Barkley.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Sunderland have been linked with a move for former Wigan and Reading goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi.

Sunderland are reportedly lining up moves for Ghanaian forward Edwin Gyasi, Derby forward Chris Martin, as well as Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn on loan.

Newcastle are keen on Las Palmas midfielder Jonathan Viera, according to reports.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman will not make any permanent signings in January unless players leave the club first.

THE SENTINEL

Stoke City are eyeing up a January move for an overseas midfielder.

THE DAILY ECHO

Southampton are trying to sign out-of-favour Arsenal forward Theo Walcott as they look to bring in a number of new players in January in order to boost their survival hopes.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Hull boss Nigel Adkins wants the Tigers to make early moves in the January transfer window.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has a “good amount” to work to do during January as he looks to strengthen his team.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Liverpool reportedly want Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez to replace Philippe Coutinho if the Brazilian joins Barca in January.

GET WEST LONDON

PSG are the latest side to show an interest in Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon, according to reports.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Sunderland, Fulham and Reading all reportedly want to sign Derby forward Chris Martin.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Norwich are closely monitoring Nottingham Forest midfielder Jorge Grant, according to reports.

WALES ONLINE

Swansea look like switching their attention from West Ham striker Diafra Sakho to out-of-favour Liverpool forward Danny Ings, say reports, who they want to take on loan until the end of the season.

THE BOLTON NEWS

Newcastle striker Adam Armstrong may be heading to Blackburn Rovers until the end of the season after his loan spell at Bolton came to an end.

WIGAN EVENING POST

Hearts striker Jamie Walker is set to become Wigan’s first signing of the January window.

BLACKPOOL GAZETTE

Sean Longstaff says regular playing time was the main factor behind his decision to extend his loan spell at Blackpool until the summer.

THE ARGUS

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has confirmed there has been no contact with Celtic over their France striker Moussa Dembele.

Brighton plan to send defender Connor Goldson out on loan after he plays in Monday’s FA Cup tie at home to Crystal Palace.

