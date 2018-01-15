Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

Chelsea are interested in signing Andy Carroll from West Ham this month.

Sam Allardyce will not guarantee Theo Walcott a central striking role if he succeeds in signing the Arsenal star this month.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah was offered to most Premier League sides for £2.5m and only Hull and Stoke expressed an interest.

Scott Hogan has told Steve Bruce not to bother buying a striker this month because he is proving he can be Aston Villa’s No 9.

Manchester United believe they are now in pole position to sign Alexis Sanchez after a secret nine-month pursuit.

Alexis Sanchez is close to joining Manchester United with Arsenal interested in signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan as part of the deal while also exploring the availability of Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Martin O’Neill turned down Stoke because he did not want to break the verbal agreement he had given the Football Association of Ireland when he was offered a new two-year contract back in October.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly made Chelsea star N’Golo Kante their top transfer target for this summer.

Schalke are in talks to sign Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman for a second time on loan.

Jose Mourinho is to make a final decision on Timothy Fosu-Mensah’s Manchester United future.

Bayern Munich look set to snatch Germany international Leon Goretzka from under the noses of Liverpool and Arsenal.

Antonio Conte has not ruled out a return to Italy for a second spell as national coach if he leaves Chelsea at the end of this season.

The post Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

