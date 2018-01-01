Foreign Reserves Gain $12.9bn In 1 Year

By KAYODE TOKEDE, Lagos The nation’s foreign exchange buffer added $12.9 billion or nearly 50 per cent in one year amid weekly intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The foreign reserves monitored by CBN opened 2017 at $25.84 billion and grew to $38.73 billion as at December 28, 2017. The foreign exchange had […]

