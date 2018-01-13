Forex market: CBN continues intervention with $262.5m

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday intervened in the inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market with 262.5 million dollars. Data obtained from the CBN in Abuja revealed that the sum was in favour of the agricultural, airlines, petroleum products and raw materials and machinery sectors. The Acting Director in charge of Corporate Communications at the […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

