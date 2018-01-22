 Forex Regulating Agency injects Market with $210m – NTA News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Forex Regulating Agency injects Market with $210m – NTA News

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


NTA News

Forex Regulating Agency injects Market with $210m
NTA News
Olalekan Ajayi, Abuja: The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has boosted the inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market with the sum of $210million, to meet customers' requests in various segments of the market. In its quest to meet the customers' needs in the
CBN boosts forex market with $210mGuardian (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.