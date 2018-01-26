Forex: Retail SMIs get $304.4m – The Eagle Online
Forex: Retail SMIs get $304.4m
The Eagle Online
The Central Bank of Nigeria has intervened in the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales of the inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market to the tune of $304,400,000.00. Figures obtained from the Bank indicated that the sum, as in previous interventions …
CBN again injects $304.4m into forex market
