Former Argentine striker wounded after firework exploded in his face on Christmas day
Argentine footballer, Lucas Viatri is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after a firework “accidentally” exploded in his face during Christmas celebrations back home in Argentina. Viatri’s Uruguayan employers have confirmed that the 30-year-old forward could be missing for “several months” after the accident, which took place in his home city of Buenos Aires, […]
