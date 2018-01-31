 Former Breadseller, Olajumoke Orisaguna Gets Married Again? (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Former Breadseller, Olajumoke Orisaguna Gets Married Again? (Photos)

A former breadseller-turned-super model Olajumoke Orisaguna suprise Nigerians on social media recently uploaded wedding photos on her Instagram page. Olajumoke in several pictures rocked a flowing white wedding gown causing some people to immediately think she must have ditched her husband for greener pastures. But that’s not so, the beautiful young lady is still married […]

