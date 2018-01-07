Former Miss Nigeria, Pamela Peter-Vigboro Lessi Loses Dad In Fatal Accident

Death never pierces the heart so much as when it takes someone we love; leaving the heart they held with their passing; the New Year hasn’t started on a beautiful note for Miss Nigeria 2015 Pamela Peter-Vigboro Leesi as she is in no celebrating mood, tragedy struck in the family after she lost her father on Thursday 4th January 2018 in a fatal car crash, in River state.

The accident happened in Rivers state, her father and brother were said to have been in the car that was ran into by a trailer. The accident left her brother, Teddy badly injured. Teddy is currently receiving treatment in the hospital and thankfully responding to treatments. Her father unfortunately, died at the spot.

It is a sad moment for the 39th Miss Nigeria and her family at the moment as she mourns the death of their father and hopes for a quick recovery of her younger brother Teddy.

Our heartfelt condolence, prayer and thought are with the family.

May his soul rest in peace.

The post Former Miss Nigeria, Pamela Peter-Vigboro Lessi Loses Dad In Fatal Accident appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

