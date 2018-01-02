Former Nigeria Minister Of Finance, Okonjo-Iweala’s Son Weds In Abia State
The Former Nigeria Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was in Abia State to witnessed the wedding ceremony of his son. The wedding between Uchechi Iweala and Chioma Achebe reportedly took place in Umuahia, Abia state.
The son of the ex minister reportedly got got married to the granddaughter of popular Nigerian novelist, poet and critic, Chinua Achebe.
The former finance minister, her husband and one of her cherished ally, Dr. Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa as well as others graced the colorful occasion. The wedding was a low key wedding as reports suggests.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a Nigerian economist and its first female minister of Finance. She served two terms as Finance Minister of Nigeria and was previously Managing Director of the World Bank. Her son works in Washington, DC and specializes in Orthopaedic Surgery while Chioma is also a graduate of Harvard Law and Business school and works as a consultant at Boston Consulting Group (BSG), Washington D.C. .
