Former Osun LG chairman bags 3-year jail sentence for N22m fraud – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Former Osun LG chairman bags 3-year jail sentence for N22m fraud
TheCable
Rufus Ojo, a former chairman of Orolu local government area of Osun state, has been sentenced to three years in prison for allegedly diverting N22 million meant for the council. David Oladimeji, a judge of the state high court, found Ojo guilty on two …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!