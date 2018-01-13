 Former Pirates Pitcher Rinku Singh Will Report to WWE Performance Center Tuesday – Bleacher Report | Nigeria Today
Former Pirates Pitcher Rinku Singh Will Report to WWE Performance Center Tuesday – Bleacher Report

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Entertainment


Former Pirates Pitcher Rinku Singh Will Report to WWE Performance Center Tuesday
Former Pittsburgh Pirates minor league pitcher Rinku Singh will report to the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday to begin training for a career in professional wrestling, WWE announced Saturday. Singh famously won the Million Dollar Arm reality show in
