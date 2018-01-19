Former South African ‘homeland’ leader, Mangope, dies at 94
Lucas Mangope, leader of one of South Africa’s tribal homelands who resisted the end of apartheid, died on Thursday at the age of 94, local media reported on Friday. Mangope was president from 1977 to 1994 of Bophuthatswana, one of South Africa’s “self-governing” homelands, or bantustans fragmented islands of rural poverty where most black South […]
