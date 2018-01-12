Four dead in two Boko Haram attacks in Cameroon: sources – News24
|
News24
|
Four dead in two Boko Haram attacks in Cameroon: sources
News24
Yaound – Four people were killed and two others kidnapped in separate overnight attacks in the far north of Cameroon, blamed on the Islamist group Boko Haram, sources told AFP on Thursday. Three of the victims were "slaughtered" in Kolofata, a town …
Boko Haram insurgency not over yet – UN
B/Haram: Returnees' farmlands littered with landmines – Army
UN restates commitment to address humanitarian crisis in North-east
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!