Four Rapists In Katsina State Fined N12,000 For Raping Two Underage Girls

In Katsina Four people have been charged with abducting and gang raping 2 teenagers. The offence was committed on December 20th 2017, when Ahmed Lawal, Abdulmalik Mustapha, Adamu Khalid and Abubakar Lawal carried 2 girls one 17 (Wasila Amadu) and the other 14 (Zainabu Nuhu) to an undisclosed location and raped them. The convicts opted […]

