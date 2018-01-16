Four years and one caliphate later, IS claims Idlib comeback – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Four years and one caliphate later, IS claims Idlib comeback
Vanguard
The Islamic State group has been roundly defeated across much of Syria — which made it all the more surprising when it announced an official comeback in the country's northwest last week. ISIS fighters. Syrian regime troops are currently waging a …
In one Kurdish-run Syrian city, alleged killings spark strike
Washington Fortifies 'East Euphrates Border'… Ankara Worried
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!