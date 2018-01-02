Fr. Rosica: Christmas is a time of rejoicing – The Catholic Register
|
Guardian
|
Fr. Rosica: Christmas is a time of rejoicing
The Catholic Register
The music, the candles, our churches and places of worship bathed in light. Our Scripture readings are filled with powerful symbols and images of something entirely new happening for the whole world. The wonderful Infancy narratives of the Gospels …
Christmas is the 'vacation'
LETTERS: Why take Christ out of Christmas?
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!