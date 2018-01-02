France Invests N150 Billion In Nigeria
The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to France, Dr Modupe Irele, on Tuesday announced that France invested about N150 billion(350 million euros) in Nigeria in 2017. Irele told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the amount was disbursed as soft loans to the Federal and State Governments, as well as…
The post France Invests N150 Billion In Nigeria appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
