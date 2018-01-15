 Ligue1: Tony Chapron gives reasons he kicked sent off Carlos during PSG 1-0 win at Nantes – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Ligue1: Tony Chapron gives reasons he kicked sent off Carlos during PSG 1-0 win at Nantes – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Sports


Ligue1: Tony Chapron gives reasons he kicked sent off Carlos during PSG 1-0 win at Nantes
Referee Tony Chapron, yesterday, kicked and sent off a player during the Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 win at Nantes. Nantes' Brazilian player, Diego Carlos, had accidentally collided with Chapron who responded by kicking the Brazilian and sending him off
