 France's 'Black Widow' gets 22-year jail term
France’s ‘Black Widow’ gets 22-year jail term – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 18, 2018


France's 'Black Widow' gets 22-year jail term
A French woman dubbed the “Black Widow of the Riviera” was jailed for 22-years Thursday for poisoning four wealthy elderly men, two of whom died. Black Widow Patricia Dagorn, 57, was convicted of killing two men found dead in 2011 on the Cote d'Azur
