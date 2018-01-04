Frantic search for survivors after passenger train collides with truck, killing at least 12 and injuring 180 – Telegraph.co.uk
Frantic search for survivors after passenger train collides with truck, killing at least 12 and injuring 180
At least 12 people were killed and 180 injured in South Africa on Thursday when a passenger train collided with a truck and burst into flames, an official said, as rescuers searched for survivors. Images showed a fire engulfing several passenger …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
