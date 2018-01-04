 Frantic search for survivors after passenger train collides with truck, killing at least 12 and injuring 180 – Telegraph.co.uk | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Frantic search for survivors after passenger train collides with truck, killing at least 12 and injuring 180 – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

Frantic search for survivors after passenger train collides with truck, killing at least 12 and injuring 180
Telegraph.co.uk
At least 12 people were killed and 180 injured in South Africa on Thursday when a passenger train collided with a truck and burst into flames, an official said, as rescuers searched for survivors. Images showed a fire engulfing several passenger

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.