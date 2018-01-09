Fraudster shops with billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola’s credit card . – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Fraudster shops with billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola's credit card .
Information Nigeria
Temi, the billionaire daughter of oil magnate, Femi Otedola, this morning disclosed via her twitter handle that someone was shopping online with her card while she slept. She took to twitter to disclose;. You May Like. Dental Implants – Sponsored …
Credit Card Fraud: Temi Otedola Banned From Shopping After Being Robbed By An Online Fraudster
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!