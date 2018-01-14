Free the Nipple: Women Appeal To High Court For Right To Go Topless

Three women in an odd case have challenged the New Hampshire city ordinance prohibiting public nudity. Heidi Lilley, Kia Sinclair and Ginger Pierro were fined in 2016 Laconia after they went topless to Weirs Beach on Memorial Day weekend. A police officer approached them and asked them to cover themselves up after some beachgoers had […]

The post Free the Nipple: Women Appeal To High Court For Right To Go Topless appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

