Freeze reacts to RCCG memo stopping broadcast of Open Heavens‎ devotional

Controversial CoolFM’s On Air Personality, Daddy Freeze, has reacted to a memo by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, asking members to stop broadcasting the Church daily devotion (Open Heaven) on social media. RCCG had reportedly sent out a memo dated January 2nd 2018, to all its branches informing them that ”The posting or publishing […]

Freeze reacts to RCCG memo stopping broadcast of Open Heavens‎ devotional

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

