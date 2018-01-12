French football league suspends use of goal line technology

The body responsible for running France’s professional football leagues suspended the use of goal line technology for an unspecified period of time after two mid-game errors. In association football, goal-line technology is a method used to determine when the ball has completely crossed the goal line in between the goal-posts and underneath the crossbar with […]

