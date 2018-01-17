French hip-hop singer says his music speaks in any language – Daily Telegraph
|
Daily Telegraph
|
French hip-hop singer says his music speaks in any language
Daily Telegraph
Despite singing in a foreign language, French singer Fefe feels like he has won over the audience before he even takes to the stage at the annual So Frenchy, So Chic Festival. The festival at Bicentennial Park in Sydney Olympic Park is a celebration of …
LEJ
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!