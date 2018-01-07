French Singer, France Gall Dies At 70

French singer France Gall, who shot to fame in the 1960s with a series of hits and a sexually suggestive song about lollipops written by Serge Gainsbourg, died Sunday aged 70, her spokeswoman announced. Gall, who became a star in 1965 when she won the Eurovision song contest as a strikingly blonde and slightly awkward […]

