Fresh PDP cancels plans to inaugurate parallel NWC, declares loyalty to Secondus
Members of the fresh Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday cancelled plans to inaugurate its parallel National Working Committee (NWC) on Monday, January 22. The announcement was made after a truce was reached at the residence of former National Chairman of PDP, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo in Abuja. The members of the group, led by Chief […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!