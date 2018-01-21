 ‘Fresh PDP’ dissolves self, embraces Secondus-led PDP – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Fresh PDP’ dissolves self, embraces Secondus-led PDP – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

'Fresh PDP' dissolves self, embraces Secondus-led PDP
The Nation Newspaper
Members of the 'Fresh PDP' on Saturday willingly dissolved the group after a marathon meeting with some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Led by Chief Olukayode Akindele, the group agreed to drop its decision to create a breakaway
Fresh PDP Reunites With PDPSaharaReporters.com
2019: 'Fresh PDP' collapses, reunites with PDPDaily Post Nigeria
'Fresh PDP' collapses into mainstream PDPDaily Trust

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.