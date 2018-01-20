 Fresh PDP members disband group, re-unites with PDP | Nigeria Today
Fresh PDP members disband group, re-unites with PDP

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The‘Fresh PDP’ group led by Chief Olukayode Akindele, has willingly disbanded, and reunites with Peoples Democratic Party, after series of meeting with some chieftains from the party. This disbandment was done by the members of the group, after which it agreed to drop its decision to create a breakaway faction of the opposition party and […]

