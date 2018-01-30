Fresh report recommends dismissal for suspended SEC boss over N104 million misappropriation

The Administrative Panel of Inquiry set up to look into the allegations of financial misconduct by the Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr Mounir Gwarzo, has recommended the dismissal of the suspended officer from the Public Service. A copy of the report obtained on Tuesday in Abuja by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]

