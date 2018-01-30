 Fresh report recommends dismissal for suspended SEC boss over N104 million misappropriation | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fresh report recommends dismissal for suspended SEC boss over N104 million misappropriation

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Business, News | 0 comments

The Administrative Panel of Inquiry set up to look into the allegations of financial misconduct by the Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr Mounir Gwarzo, has recommended the dismissal of the suspended officer from the Public Service. A copy of the report obtained on Tuesday in Abuja by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]

The post Fresh report recommends dismissal for suspended SEC boss over N104 million misappropriation appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.