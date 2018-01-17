Friend of lady whose proposal was ‘bitterly’ turned down reveals why she was rejected – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
Friend of lady whose proposal was 'bitterly' turned down reveals why she was rejected
GhanaWeb
Yesterday, a video of a woman proposing to her supposed boyfriend of 7 years went viral on social media and it has sparked hot debate among many social media users due to the 'unfortunate' turn of events. In the video that was spotted, a young lady was …
“But am already married” Woman cries bitterly at a mall after her boyfriend rejects her marriage proposal
Why this man rejected proposal by girlfriend
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!