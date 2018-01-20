Frills and thrills from Soundcity Mvp Awards – New Telegraph Newspaper
|
New Telegraph Newspaper
|
Frills and thrills from Soundcity Mvp Awards
New Telegraph Newspaper
The hype and buzz that accompanied the recent Soundcity MVP (Most Valuable Player) Awards Festival at the Eko Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos heightened the frenzy. Introduced in 2016 by Consolidated Media Associates …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!